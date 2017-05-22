New mural by Hellbent being created i...

New mural by Hellbent being created in downtown Albany

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Albany Times Union

New York City street artist Hellbent , known for his vivid, abstract work, has been commissioned to paint a new mural on a side of the Quackenbush parking garage - the same structure that now boasts the bluebird mural painted last year by Michael Conlin . Hellbent started outlining the work Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Ebby Steppach 21,035
Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing Fri Hershey Shanks 4
News Mineola man missing after he took wife to LIRR ... May 19 Boobee1212 1
Similitudes (Dec '15) May 15 anonymous 72
Where Publius at? May 14 Professor Know it... 1
Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer May 14 Judge Harris 4
News Vermont neighbors react to Jaliek Rainwalker's ... (Apr '08) May 13 Anonymous 272
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,744 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC