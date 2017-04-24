N.Y. lawmakers devise law to see Pres...

N.Y. lawmakers devise law to see President Trump's taxes

Read more: New York Daily News

The proposed law requires the state to release five years of state tax information for any President or vice president who files a New York state return. ALBANY - New York Democrats have hatched a plan to get a look at Donald Trump's taxes by crafting legislation designed to get at his state returns that does everything but mention the President by name.

