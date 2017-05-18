My sick little pony: Blind woman nurses pal back to health

In this Friday, May 12, 2017, photo, Ann Edie, who has been blind since birth, walks with her miniature guide horse Panda on a street near her home in suburban Albany, N.Y. Retired teacher Edie and her husband drained more than $30,000 from their retirement nest egg to get Panda a life-saving operation after she suffered a serious intestinal blockage. Horse lovers who follow a blog about Panda's training have also kicked in more than $11,000 to help defray costs.

