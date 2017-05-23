Meet the 2017 Women of Excellence

The Women's Business Council, an arm of the Capital Region Chamber, recognizes the 2017 Women of Excellence award recipients at the Renaissance Hotel in Albany, N.Y. on March 21, 2017. Clockwise from top left: Suzann Smart of the Foundation for Ellis Medicine, Danielle Merfeld of GE Global Research, Sulangna Mookherjee of Albany Medical Center, Kathleen Pingelski of Microknowledge, Hon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.