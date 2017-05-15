Medical marijuana: Key things to know as program expands

New York's Compassionate Care Act went into effect in 2014 as a narrowly tailored program to help the sickest people in the state alleviate their symptoms with medical marijuana. In the AP file photo above, Gov. Andrew Cuomo gets some help from Amanda Houser, 10, while signing the bill to establish the program in New York, on July 7, 2014.

