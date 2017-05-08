Martha Gellhorn was many things: Ernest Hemingway
Martha Gellhorn was many things: Ernest Hemingway's third wife, pioneering female journalist, acclaimed war correspondent, novelist and a Times Union alumna. She was 21 years old, brilliant and outspoken when she was hired as a cub reporter in 1929.
