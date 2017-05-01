Man shot in leg outside West Hill home in Albany
Police investigate a shooting on First Street in Albany on Tuesday. One person was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Mexico
|20,995
|Do you think Erick Westervelt is really guilty ... (Jun '11)
|10 hr
|MeInNC
|70
|Troy Ohio?
|Apr 28
|Jinks
|2
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Apr 25
|anonymous
|69
|Looking for Badminton (Aug '08)
|Apr 20
|GWEN
|18
|Albany man accused of Elks Club stabbing (Apr '11)
|Apr 18
|Riheam
|11
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|Apr 16
|Trumps Army
|86
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC