Man accused of brutal beating in Albany due in court

Lori Milks with her daughter, Jai, in 2009. Milks, 63, died on Nov. 14, 2016, nine days after she was the victim of a vicious stomping attack by a stranger outside her South Mall Towers apartment on South Pearl Street in Albany less Lori Milks with her daughter, Jai, in 2009.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.