Maisie Williams, Asa Butterfield filming at Albany airport
Peter Hutchings, director for "Departures," featuring "Game of Thrones" actress Maisie Williams, speaks during a press conference at Albany International Airport on Wednesday, 17, 2017, in Colonie, N.Y. The movie features "a hypochondriac working as an airport baggage handler is forced to confront his fears when a British teenager with a terminal illness enlists him to help her carry out her eccentric bucket list."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|LibHater
|21,030
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|May 15
|anonymous
|72
|Where Publius at?
|May 14
|Professor Know it...
|1
|Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer
|May 14
|Judge Harris
|4
|Vermont neighbors react to Jaliek Rainwalker's ... (Apr '08)
|May 13
|Anonymous
|272
|Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16)
|May 11
|Robert E
|6
|Do you think Erick Westervelt is really guilty ... (Jun '11)
|May 11
|Seriously
|76
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC