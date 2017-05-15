Macedonia opposition leader given mandate to form government
In this Feb. 27, 2017 file photo, Zoran Zaev, left, leader of Macedonia's opposition presents to President Gjorge Ivanov, right, the signatures from lawmakers to form a new government, in the capital, Skopje. Ivanov handed Zaev the mandate to form a government on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, as an initial step toward ending a more than two-year political crisis in Macedonia.
