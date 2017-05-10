Loudon Plaza in Albany to be renovated
Sign at Loudon Plaza on Monday, Feb. 2, 2015 in Albany, N.Y. There has been an underground plume of dangerous dry cleaning chemicals from beneath a strip mall most likely from the former Loudon Dry Cleaners and Kem Cleaners that used to be there.
