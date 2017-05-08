Leaders plead guilty in NY-to-Albany drug trafficking ring
The leaders of a large-scale narcotics trafficking ring that served as a drug pipeline from New York City to the Capital Region have pleaded guilty to felony charges, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office announced Tuesday. Juan Ramos and Noemi Maldonado will be sentenced on July 20 to 15 years in prison for criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 min
|mexico
|21,015
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|20 hr
|Moonbeam
|5
|Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing
|Sun
|Harry Telastory
|1
|Albany man accused of Elks Club stabbing (Apr '11)
|May 6
|Earl Warren
|12
|Free Tuition
|May 6
|Jimmy Breslin
|2
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|May 6
|Nostradoofus
|70
|Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer
|May 6
|Juan Sumpot
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC