Leaders plead guilty in NY-to-Albany ...

Leaders plead guilty in NY-to-Albany drug trafficking ring

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Albany Times Union

The leaders of a large-scale narcotics trafficking ring that served as a drug pipeline from New York City to the Capital Region have pleaded guilty to felony charges, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office announced Tuesday. Juan Ramos and Noemi Maldonado will be sentenced on July 20 to 15 years in prison for criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 min mexico 21,015
News What's new in the business scene (Dec '11) 20 hr Moonbeam 5
Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing Sun Harry Telastory 1
News Albany man accused of Elks Club stabbing (Apr '11) May 6 Earl Warren 12
Free Tuition May 6 Jimmy Breslin 2
Similitudes (Dec '15) May 6 Nostradoofus 70
Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer May 6 Juan Sumpot 3
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,503 • Total comments across all topics: 280,892,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC