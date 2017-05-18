Lark & Lily sets final day, continues...

Lark & Lily sets final day, continues wine bargains

Lark & Lily Wine Bar & Kitchen in Albany will close after dinner service next Friday, May 26. Owner Silvia Lilly has sold the business to chef Danny Urschel , who in early June will open the next incarnation oh his restaurant Mio Posto, which was displaced from its Saratoga Springs home by a November fire, in the Lark & Lily space, at 200 Lark St. Lilly is continuing bargain pricing on her wine list for the restaurant's final days, with some especially good deals among zinfandels.

