Irish musical created in Albany headed to the Palace with
An Irish musical by Capital Region musicians and staged in Dublin last November will wind its way back to Albany at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 17, with a live performance at the Palace Theatre featuring the bulk of the original Irish cast. Co-written by Albany's own Jimmy Kelly and Jeff Strange, "Find Your Way Home" will boast a cast of 26 led by Alexandria Sharpe and musical direction by David Hayes .
