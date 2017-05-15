Independent movie being filmed on Willet Street in Albany
Residents will be unable to park on Willett Street beginning at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday to about 4 p.m., Albany Police said Tuesday. The Albany Film Commissioner Debby Goedeke and Lieutenant Paul Kirwan, of the police department's Special Operations Unit, will be working to help minimize disruptions in the community during filming.
