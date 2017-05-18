In video: Blind woman nurses her sick guide horse back to health
A blind woman helped for years by her mini guide horse is now returning the favour by nursing the sick animal back to health. Retired teacher Ann Edie and her husband drained their retirement nest egg to get the hip-high horse named Panda a life-saving operation after she suffered a serious intestinal blockage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing
|8 hr
|Hershey Shanks
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Adam
|21,032
|Mineola man missing after he took wife to LIRR ...
|22 hr
|Boobee1212
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|May 15
|anonymous
|72
|Where Publius at?
|May 14
|Professor Know it...
|1
|Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer
|May 14
|Judge Harris
|4
|Vermont neighbors react to Jaliek Rainwalker's ... (Apr '08)
|May 13
|Anonymous
|272
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC