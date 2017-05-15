ICYMI: Ride-hailing is coming - whata s next?
On Sunday, I had a pair of stories in the Times Union looking at what's next now that ride-hailing services were authorized to operate outside of New York City beginning in July. The first story looked at what's next in terms of the legislative debate and whether services really will be as widely available as promised.
