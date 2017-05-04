Ia ve been away. What did I miss?
How's the Affordable Care Act holding up? The House of Representatives voted yesterday to repeal and replace it? With a plan that'll raise costs for the unfortunate Americans with preexisting conditions ? Way to go. Where's Paul Grondahl? Oh man, the best pure writer at the paper left? He's now the director of the New York State Writers Institute.
