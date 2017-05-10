Honoring Mary Lyall as a 2017 NYS Senate Woman of Distinction
This Sunday is Mother's Day where we honor our mothers for giving us life and all they do to show their love for us each and every day. This week in the Senate, I was thrilled to honor someone as a New York State Woman of Distinction who is a wonderful mother and has done so much to help other mothers, fathers and children in New York State: my constituent and dear friend Mary Lyall from Ballston Spa.
