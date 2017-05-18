Highest bidder: Cuomo's G450C tools u...

Highest bidder: Cuomo's G450C tools up for sale

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Technicians move containers of G450C wafers into a wafer stocker, at right, before sending them by overhead vehicles back to Nano Fab North from Albany NanoTech's new NanoFab Xtension facility Wednesday Nov. 6, 2013, in Albany, NY. less Technicians move containers of G450C wafers into a wafer stocker, at right, before sending them by overhead vehicles back to Nano Fab North from Albany NanoTech's new NanoFab Xtension facility Wednesday Nov. 6, ... more CNSE research tech Jamie Prudhomme, left, and Assoc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mineola man missing after he took wife to LIRR ... 9 hr Boobee1212 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 hr Toms river nj 21,031
Similitudes (Dec '15) May 15 anonymous 72
Where Publius at? May 14 Professor Know it... 1
Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer May 14 Judge Harris 4
News Vermont neighbors react to Jaliek Rainwalker's ... (Apr '08) May 13 Anonymous 272
News Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16) May 11 Robert E 6
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Microsoft
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,207 • Total comments across all topics: 281,129,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC