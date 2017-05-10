Graduation 2017: The Sage Colleges

The Sage Colleges held its commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 13, 2017, at the Houston Field House in Troy, N.Y. The Sage Colleges held its commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 13, 2017, at the Houston Field House in Troy, N.Y. The Sage Colleges held its commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 13, 2017, at the Houston Field House in Troy, N.Y. The Sage Colleges held its commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 13, 2017, at the Houston Field House in Troy, N.Y. The Sage Colleges held its commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 13, 2017, at the Houston Field House in Troy, N.Y. The Sage Colleges held its commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 13, 2017, at the Houston Field House in Troy, N.Y. The Sage Colleges outgoing President Susan Scrimshaw, Ph.D., gave the keynote address on Lessons from Sage History at the college's commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 13, 2017, at the Houston ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.