Governor Cuomo Announces Unanimous Approval Of Excelsior Scholarship Regulations

First-in-the-Nation Program to Make NYS Public Universities Tuition-Free for Families Making Up to $125,000 Per Year Approved by HESC Board of Trustees; Application for Excelsior Scholarship to be Available June 7. Albany, NY - May 26, 2017 - Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation Board of Trustees voted to approve regulations governing the Excelsior Scholarship, the first-of-its-kind in the nation program to provide tuition-free college at New York's public universities to families making up to $125,000 a year. The regulations can be found here .

