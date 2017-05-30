Governor Cuomo Announces State Police And Local Law Enforcement...
Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year and police will be out in force to remove impaired and reckless drivers from New York's highways. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that State Police and local law enforcement will increase patrols to combat drunk driving this Memorial Day weekend.
