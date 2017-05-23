Free Fest: Bands Announced for Albany's DadFest
The City of Albany hosts its Tulip Festival every spring to honor Mothers Day, so it seems only right that they also pay tribute to dads on Fathers Day, right? Hence DadFest , which is slated for Albany's Washington Park from 1-6pm on Sunday, June 18 with great food, vendors, kids' activities and, of course, live music. Two popular Greater Nippertown bands have been announced to play this year's free, fun-for-the-whole-family festival: 1:30pm: RAMBLIN JUG STOMPERS Kickin' up a vintage American roots-rockin' ruckus for more than a decade, the Stompers offer a unique combination of hot-wired musicianship and quick wit.
