Former HS Star Pitcher's Body Recover...

Former HS Star Pitcher's Body Recovered After Canoe Capsizes In Hudson

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Mt Kisco Daily Voice

A 20-year-old man whose body was pulled from the Hudson River in Northwest Dutchess Saturday morning has been identified as a former star high school baseball player at Arlington High School. Kleinganz, a Poughkeepsie resident, earned a spot on the Division II baseball team at the College of Saint Rose in Albany as a freshman in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mt Kisco Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Ebby Steppach 21,035
Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing Fri Hershey Shanks 4
News Mineola man missing after he took wife to LIRR ... May 19 Boobee1212 1
Similitudes (Dec '15) May 15 anonymous 72
Where Publius at? May 14 Professor Know it... 1
Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer May 14 Judge Harris 4
News Vermont neighbors react to Jaliek Rainwalker's ... (Apr '08) May 13 Anonymous 272
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,048 • Total comments across all topics: 281,198,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC