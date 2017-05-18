Former HS Star Pitcher's Body Recovered After Canoe Capsizes In Hudson
A 20-year-old man whose body was pulled from the Hudson River in Northwest Dutchess Saturday morning has been identified as a former star high school baseball player at Arlington High School. Kleinganz, a Poughkeepsie resident, earned a spot on the Division II baseball team at the College of Saint Rose in Albany as a freshman in 2016.
