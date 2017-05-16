First Archaeological Dig Completed at...

First Archaeological Dig Completed at Albany's Oldest Building

13 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

SPECTRUM NEWS VIDEO: A treasure trove of history, uncovered at the oldest home in the city of Albany. The first archeological dig at the Van Ostrande-Radliffe house ended on Tuesday with Historic Albany and archeologists from Hartgen showing off their discoveries to officials from the State Historic Preservation Office.

