First Archaeological Dig Completed at Albany's Oldest Building
SPECTRUM NEWS VIDEO: A treasure trove of history, uncovered at the oldest home in the city of Albany. The first archeological dig at the Van Ostrande-Radliffe house ended on Tuesday with Historic Albany and archeologists from Hartgen showing off their discoveries to officials from the State Historic Preservation Office.
