Faso: FBI needs director of a unimpea...

Faso: FBI needs director of a unimpeachable integrity and

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Rep. John Faso, R-Kinderhook, said in a radio interview on Thursday that the firing of FBI Director James Comey has created a political pickle that won't be solved by the appointment of a special investigator to probe Russian interference with the U.S. elections or the appointment of a new director who does not have "sterling" character. Republican John Faso takes part in a debate with Democrat Zephyr Teachout at WAMC's Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing 2 hr Off Stride 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,022
News Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16) 6 hr Tom Petrie 5
Similitudes (Dec '15) Tue anonymous 71
News What's new in the business scene (Dec '11) May 8 Moonbeam 5
News Albany man accused of Elks Club stabbing (Apr '11) May 6 Earl Warren 12
Free Tuition May 6 Jimmy Breslin 2
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,195 • Total comments across all topics: 280,941,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC