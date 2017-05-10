Faso: FBI needs director of a unimpeachable integrity and

Rep. John Faso, R-Kinderhook, said in a radio interview on Thursday that the firing of FBI Director James Comey has created a political pickle that won't be solved by the appointment of a special investigator to probe Russian interference with the U.S. elections or the appointment of a new director who does not have "sterling" character. Republican John Faso takes part in a debate with Democrat Zephyr Teachout at WAMC's Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Sept.

