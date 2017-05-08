Fallen officers from around NY state honored in Albany
Officers will gather Tuesday at the New York State Police Officers Memorial near the state Capitol after a mass at a city church. The memorial on the Empire State Plaza includes the names of more than 1,400 fallen police officers representing 141 police agencies.
