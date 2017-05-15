Editorial: Payment in lieu of a raise

New York Republican State Senator Pamela Helming, left, in the New York State Senate chamber at the state Capitol, in Albany, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2017. Helming and two other Republican state senators were falsely identified in March as the leaders of Senate committees in documents sent to the state comptroller by Senate payroll staff, resulting in the lawmakers receiving thousands of dollars in stipends meant for others.

