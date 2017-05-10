Editorial: Oil spill protection needed
Federal law regulates the transportation of crude oil, but it falls on the state to regulate storage of that petroleum, protect the people and property around the storage sites, and make sure the owners of those facilities are held accountable for any accidents. Considering the dramatic increase in shipments of highly flammable crude oil coming through this region and being stored at the Port of Albany since 2008, the possibility for a disaster is real.
