DiNapoli defends his office amid stipend controversy

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli defended in a Wednesday radio interview his office's approval of stipend payments to certain state senators that have sparked controversy . New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli talks about the fiscal issues facing the city of Albany during a press conference at the State Comptroller's office on Tuesday, June 3, 2014, in Albany, N.Y. Appearing on WCNY's "The Capitol Pressroom," DiNapoli said that the comptroller simply has an administrative role when it comes to approving payrolls.

