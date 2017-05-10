Despite SUNY Poly scandal, region's chip industry takes off
Howard Zemsky, third from left, speaks during a meeting of board of Fuller Road Management Corporation at The Colleges of Nanoscale Science and Engineering on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. less Howard Zemsky, third from left, speaks during a meeting of board of Fuller Road Management Corporation at The Colleges of Nanoscale Science and Engineering on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. less A view of the ZEN building, left, and the NanoFab X building on the campus of the Colleges of Nanoscale Science and Engineering at SUNY Polytechnic Institute on Monday, Jan. 25, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. SUNY Poly ... more Lobby sign at GlobalFoundries computer chip factory Monday afternoon, Oct. 20, 2014, at Luther Forest Technology Campus in Malta, N.Y. Lobby sign at GlobalFoundries computer chip factory Monday afternoon, Oct. 20, 2014, at Luther Forest Technology Campus in Malta, N.Y.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Clearing Swamp
|21,024
|Vermont neighbors react to Jaliek Rainwalker's ... (Apr '08)
|14 hr
|kbam
|272
|Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16)
|Thu
|Robert E
|6
|Do you think Erick Westervelt is really guilty ... (Jun '11)
|Thu
|Seriously
|76
|Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing
|May 11
|Off Stride
|3
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|May 9
|anonymous
|71
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|May 8
|Moonbeam
|5
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC