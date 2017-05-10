Despite SUNY Poly scandal, region's c...

Despite SUNY Poly scandal, region's chip industry takes off

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Howard Zemsky, third from left, speaks during a meeting of board of Fuller Road Management Corporation at The Colleges of Nanoscale Science and Engineering on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. less Howard Zemsky, third from left, speaks during a meeting of board of Fuller Road Management Corporation at The Colleges of Nanoscale Science and Engineering on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. less A view of the ZEN building, left, and the NanoFab X building on the campus of the Colleges of Nanoscale Science and Engineering at SUNY Polytechnic Institute on Monday, Jan. 25, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. SUNY Poly ... more Lobby sign at GlobalFoundries computer chip factory Monday afternoon, Oct. 20, 2014, at Luther Forest Technology Campus in Malta, N.Y. Lobby sign at GlobalFoundries computer chip factory Monday afternoon, Oct. 20, 2014, at Luther Forest Technology Campus in Malta, N.Y.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Clearing Swamp 21,024
News Vermont neighbors react to Jaliek Rainwalker's ... (Apr '08) 14 hr kbam 272
News Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16) Thu Robert E 6
Do you think Erick Westervelt is really guilty ... (Jun '11) Thu Seriously 76
Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing May 11 Off Stride 3
Similitudes (Dec '15) May 9 anonymous 71
News What's new in the business scene (Dec '11) May 8 Moonbeam 5
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,203 • Total comments across all topics: 281,001,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC