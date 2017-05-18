Cuts coming to Sage Colleges as enrol...

Cuts coming to Sage Colleges as enrollment slides

18 hrs ago

ALBANY & TROY - In the face of declining enrollment and increased competition from the public sector, the Sage Colleges in Albany and Troy are making cuts and initiating a comprehensive review of programs. Two full-time employees and one part-time employee position in administrative and support services were cut, and 23 additional positions across multiple departments will be left unfilled, according to an email sent Thursday to faculty and staff by outgoing President Susan Scrimshaw and Board of Trustees Chairman Tip Simons.

