Couple Pursues Justice for Son Killed in a Fight in DC
Paul and Gail Casey spent countless nights fearing the worst as their son Patrick served in the Army, fighting in Afghanistan. "We'd waited the entire year Pat was deployed, waiting for that call."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16)
|Thu
|Robert E
|6
|Do you think Erick Westervelt is really guilty ... (Jun '11)
|Thu
|Seriously
|76
|Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing
|Thu
|Off Stride
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|May 9
|anonymous
|71
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|May 8
|Moonbeam
|5
|Albany man accused of Elks Club stabbing (Apr '11)
|May 6
|Earl Warren
|12
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC