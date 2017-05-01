Correctional officers rally against clear bags, contract offer

Shouting slogans like "Clear Bags, No Vision," or "NYCLU No Clue," hundreds of correctional officers rallied outside the state Capitol earlier Monday, calling for a better labor contract offer, more staffing and an end to a recently instituted policy requiring them to bring personal items to work in clear plastic bags, the contents of which can be easily seen when entering a prison. "Only in Albany could this happen," Senate GOP Majority Leader John Flanagan told the crowd, referring to the recently enacted clear bag policy which union officials said goes into full effect on Monday.

