Cops: Man drives drunk in NY State Police Academy's parking lot
Authorities say a man has been charged with driving drunk in the parking lot of the New York State Police Academy. State police say an off-duty trooper reported a suspicious person Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot at the academy located at state police headquarters in Albany.
