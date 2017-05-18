Churchill: A great life story a " and it's not over yet
Bishop Emeritus Howard Hubbard, founder of Hope House in Albany, speaks about how the heroin problem has changed since 1960s when he first opened the home on Friday, April 15, 2016, during a press conference at the Hope House in Albany, N.Y. Today, he sees no socio-ecomic category that heroin users fall into, unlike in the 1960s when it was mainly minorities. He sees people begin their addiction when their perception medication for pain runs out, and asks for guidelines written by the Center for Disease Control for prescribing pain medication for acute pain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Ebby Steppach
|21,036
|Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing
|Fri
|Hershey Shanks
|4
|Mineola man missing after he took wife to LIRR ...
|Fri
|Boobee1212
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|May 15
|anonymous
|72
|Where Publius at?
|May 14
|Professor Know it...
|1
|Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer
|May 14
|Judge Harris
|4
|Vermont neighbors react to Jaliek Rainwalker's ... (Apr '08)
|May 13
|Anonymous
|272
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC