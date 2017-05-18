Churchill: A great life story a " and it's not over yet

Bishop Emeritus Howard Hubbard, founder of Hope House in Albany, speaks about how the heroin problem has changed since 1960s when he first opened the home on Friday, April 15, 2016, during a press conference at the Hope House in Albany, N.Y. Today, he sees no socio-ecomic category that heroin users fall into, unlike in the 1960s when it was mainly minorities. He sees people begin their addiction when their perception medication for pain runs out, and asks for guidelines written by the Center for Disease Control for prescribing pain medication for acute pain.

