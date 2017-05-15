Brewery Ommegang among 5 craft brewer...

Brewery Ommegang among 5 craft brewers in NY contest

2 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Massive 20-foot by 60-foot fermentation tanks - ready to be delivered to Genesee Brewing Company in Rochester via the Erie Canal - rest on barges on the Hudson River in Albany, where they arrived earlier this week. The tanks are a key aspect of a $40 million private investment by Genesee's parent company, North American Breweries, to create one of the most advanced brewing systems in the world at the Genesee Brewery.

