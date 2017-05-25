Big fish: Catch-and-release awards programs gain traction
A summer flounder photo provided by the state Department of Environmental Conservation. According to DEC, the record for that type of fish was a 22.44-oound fluke caught by Charles Nappi of Hicksville in 1975.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,051
|Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing
|May 19
|Hershey Shanks
|4
|Mineola man missing after he took wife to LIRR ...
|May 19
|Boobee1212
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|May 15
|anonymous
|72
|Where Publius at?
|May 14
|Professor Know it...
|1
|Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer
|May 14
|Judge Harris
|4
|Vermont neighbors react to Jaliek Rainwalker's ... (Apr '08)
|May 13
|Anonymous
|272
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC