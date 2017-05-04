Attitudes toward women on agenda

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul addresses those gathered at the New York State Conference of Mayors event on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul addresses those gathered at the New York State Conference of Mayors event on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. What does New York really think of women? The Times Union and [email protected] magazine sought answers to that question with the recent View on Women survey, and will mull some of the latest results on June 7 at The [email protected] Summit on the New York State of Women. The daylong gathering is open to women from throughout New York who care about equality and empowerment in the workplace.

