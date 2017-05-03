At Vision Zero Symosium, de Blasio Says He'll Push Albany for More School Speed Cameras
Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks with the family of Noshat Nahian, an 8-year-old killed while walking to school last month. Photo: NYC Mayor's Office Addressing Transportation Alternatives' Vision Zero Cities conference this morning, Mayor de Blasio restated his intent to expand the city's speed enforcement camera program this year, which requires approval from Albany.
