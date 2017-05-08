Assisted suicide bill back in front of New York lawmakers
Legislation that would authorize people with terminal illnesses to request life-ending drugs from a physician is again before state lawmakers in Albany . Supporters of the bill include several New Yorkers who lost loved ones to painful terminal illness.
