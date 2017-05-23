Artist named for downtown Albanya s Pawsome sculpture

The artists chosen to design 3-foot-tall sculptures of Nipper the Dog that will be on display around downtown Albany for the next year were named earlier this week. They are: The exhibit will officially kick off with a garden party on Friday, June 16, in Tricentennial Park, at Broadway and Columbia Street, during which historian, author and former Assemblyman Jack McEneny will be presented with the 2017 Norman S. Rice Arts, Culture and Education Award.

