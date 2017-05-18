Albanya s waterfront multi-use trail to be discussed Tuesday
The final phase of the city's waterfront multi-use path improvements will be discussed at a community meeting on Tuesday, May 23. City officials and consultants from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday will be at the Albany Public Library's Howe Branch, located at 105 Schuyler St., to review the final phase of the connection feasibility study. The project will connect the Corning Preserve and the Helderberg Hudson Rail Trail.
