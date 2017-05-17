Albany, Saratoga counties eye joint s...

Albany, Saratoga counties eye joint study on organic waste...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Albany Times Union

The Albany County Water Purification District voted unanimously on Wednesday to join forces with Saratoga County to fund a study to build a shared organic waste facility a plan that officials in both counties say would lower disposal costs by reducing the need to haul and dump or incinerate tons of rotted food and waste. The Saratoga County Board of Supervisors already approved the joint study on Tuesday for an organic waste digester facility that would be located in Menands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr LibHater 21,030
Similitudes (Dec '15) May 15 anonymous 72
Where Publius at? May 14 Professor Know it... 1
Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer May 14 Judge Harris 4
News Vermont neighbors react to Jaliek Rainwalker's ... (Apr '08) May 13 Anonymous 272
News Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16) May 11 Robert E 6
Do you think Erick Westervelt is really guilty ... (Jun '11) May 11 Seriously 76
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,288 • Total comments across all topics: 281,086,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC