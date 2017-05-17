Albany, Saratoga counties eye joint study on organic waste...
The Albany County Water Purification District voted unanimously on Wednesday to join forces with Saratoga County to fund a study to build a shared organic waste facility a plan that officials in both counties say would lower disposal costs by reducing the need to haul and dump or incinerate tons of rotted food and waste. The Saratoga County Board of Supervisors already approved the joint study on Tuesday for an organic waste digester facility that would be located in Menands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|LibHater
|21,030
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|May 15
|anonymous
|72
|Where Publius at?
|May 14
|Professor Know it...
|1
|Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer
|May 14
|Judge Harris
|4
|Vermont neighbors react to Jaliek Rainwalker's ... (Apr '08)
|May 13
|Anonymous
|272
|Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16)
|May 11
|Robert E
|6
|Do you think Erick Westervelt is really guilty ... (Jun '11)
|May 11
|Seriously
|76
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC