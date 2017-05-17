Albany, Saratoga counties eye joint study on organic waste...

The Albany County Water Purification District voted unanimously on Wednesday to join forces with Saratoga County to fund a study to build a shared organic waste facility a plan that officials in both counties say would lower disposal costs by reducing the need to haul and dump or incinerate tons of rotted food and waste. The Saratoga County Board of Supervisors already approved the joint study on Tuesday for an organic waste digester facility that would be located in Menands.

