Albany doctor agrees to pay $100K for wrongly billing Medicare

Dr. Michael Esposito, an Albany endocrinologist whose medical license was revoked by the state in March, has agreed to pay $100,000 for billing Medicare despite his exclusion from the federal health insurance program late last year, according to U.S. Attorney Richard Hartunian of the Northern District of New York. The doctor entered an agreement in December with the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to resolve allegations that he had forged the signature of another physician on prescriptions for himself and another individual that Medicare paid for, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

