Albany council incumbents announce re-election runs

Albany Councilwoman Cathy Fahey, who is in her first term representing the 7th Ward, and Councilman Ron Bailey, who has represented the 3rd Ward since 2010, both announced their plans for re-election over the first weekend in May. At the moment, it doesn't appear Fahey has a challenger in the city ward race, while several other council seats are facing a Democratic Primary. Love opposed plans for a daytime homeless drop-in center at the former St. Casimir's Catholic School on Sheridan Avenue in the 3rd Ward, and sued the city in 2015 to block the project.

