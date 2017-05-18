Albany cop arraigned in hit-and-run crash
Shawn Dixon, the city police officer accused of driving away from an off-duty car crash, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Friday morning in City Court. Dixon, 31, was accompanied by his lawyer, Michael McDermott, for his brief appearance in front of Judge Holly Trexler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Adam
|21,032
|Mineola man missing after he took wife to LIRR ...
|13 hr
|Boobee1212
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|May 15
|anonymous
|72
|Where Publius at?
|May 14
|Professor Know it...
|1
|Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer
|May 14
|Judge Harris
|4
|Vermont neighbors react to Jaliek Rainwalker's ... (Apr '08)
|May 13
|Anonymous
|272
|Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16)
|May 11
|Robert E
|6
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC