Albany cop arraigned in hit-and-run c...

Albany cop arraigned in hit-and-run crash

1 hr ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Shawn Dixon, the city police officer accused of driving away from an off-duty car crash, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Friday morning in City Court. Dixon, 31, was accompanied by his lawyer, Michael McDermott, for his brief appearance in front of Judge Holly Trexler.

