Albany convention center head steps down
Gavin Donohue, chairman of the Albany Convention Center Authority Board, talks about the Albany Capital Center following at tour of the center on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. less Gavin Donohue, chairman of the Albany Convention Center Authority Board, talks about the Albany Capital Center following at tour of the center on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. (Paul Buckowski / ... more With the new Albany downtown convention center now open, the head of a state-created authority that oversaw its construction is stepping down from the unpaid post after more than a decade.
