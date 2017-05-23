Albany chef wins Remy Martin prize
Jermaine Wright, who owns a catering company in Albany and competed last year on the Food Network series "All-Star Academy," was named the Remy Martin Circle of Centaurs winner for this year. The contest, which pairs celebrities with younger talent, includes mentoring sessions for Wright with celebrity chef and Food Network star Marc Forgione and a cash prize.
